Five coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Five more patients died from the COVID-19 in the district while 149 people tested positive on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the health department said the death toll reached 570 in the district.

He said 1,054 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs, adding that so far 9,187 patients had recovered while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 1,394.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for theCOVID-19 patients, adding that 131 patients, including 53 confirmed ones, were under treatmentat the Allied Hospital while 36, including seven confirmed, were admitted to the DHQ Hospital.