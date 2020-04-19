UrduPoint.com
Five Coronavirus Patients Recovers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Five coronavirus patients recovers

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Five confirmed patients of coronavirus admitted at Isolation Ward had recovered after treatment out of which four belonged to Shaheed Benazirabad and one to Sanghar This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar here on Sunday.

He said these coronavirus patients were discharged after their test reports for the virus became negative. He said the recovered persons were allowed to proceed to their homes.

Earlier, 240 suspects lodged at quarantine center were reported negative and permitted to go homes. Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner paid rich tributes to District Health Officer, Medical Superintendent of Peoples Medical College Hospital, doctors and paramedical staff on their outstanding performance in the field.

