Five Criminal Gangs Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 08:37 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) New Multan Circle police have busted five criminal gangs and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a special crackdown launched on Tuesday.
Taking action on the rising cases of dacoity, robbery and other crimes, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar formed a special team under the supervision of SP City Division Hassan Raza Khakhi to arrest the criminal in order to provide sense of security to the locals.
The police team launched a comprehensive crackdown and busted five notorious criminal gangs including accused Ashfaq Gang, Bilal alias Bilali Gang, Saeed Gang, Sajjad alias Sajju Gang and Bilal Gang.
The police have also arrested 15 members of these gangs including the ring leaders.
During the interrogation, looted valuables worth over Rs ten million including two cars, one tractor trolley, 14 motorcycles, 12 mobile phones, 6.5 tola gold ornaments, cash Rs 1.3 million and other valuables from their possession by tracing 45 cases.
The police have also recovered illegal weapons from them, however, further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminals, police sources added.
