Five criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Multan Police have intensified their efforts to eradicate crime from the city, achieving a significant success in their ongoing operations.

This was said by the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar while holding a press conference here on Saturday.

In a recent breakthrough, the Muzaffarabad Police apprehended 15 members of five criminal gangs involved in various cases of robbery, theft, and motorcycle snatching. The police recovered stolen valuables worth over Rs 10 million, including 42 motorcycles and cash by tracing 86 criminal cases from the arrested criminals. He maintained that further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them.

Under the supervision of SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan and SSP Investigation Rana Muhammad Ashraf, specialized teams were formed to combat criminal activities. The operations were led by SP Cantonment Javed Tahir Majeed, with SHO Muzaffarabad Bashir Ahmed and his dedicated teams taking swift action to apprehend the suspects.

Utilizing police applications and modern technology, the teams displayed exceptional professionalism in tracking down the culprits and recovering the stolen goods.

The arrested gangs include members of Idrees alias Shooter Gang, Talha Abrar Motorcycle Theft Gang, Sadiq Machhi Gang, Sajid alias Sajidi Gang, and Mureed Gang.

The CPO said that the crackdown marked a major milestone in curbing organized criminal activity in the city.

On the occasion, the CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar handed over the recovered valuables to the rightful owners, who expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the police’s relentless efforts. The owners praised the police for their outstanding performance and the CPO for prioritizing the safety and security of the community.