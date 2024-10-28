Five Criminal Gangs Busted, Valuables Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Police claimed on Monday to have busted five criminal gangs and arrested 18 members besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a special crackdown in last 24 hours.
City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar directed police to launch a special crackdown against criminals involved in depriving citizens of cash, jewellery and other valuables at gunpoint.
The police busted five criminal gangs and arrested their 18 members.
The police also recovered looted valuables worth over Rs 40 million including a car, 24 motorcycles, mobile phones and cash from their possession. The police have also recovered illegal weapons from their possession.
Further investigations are underway and more recoveries are expected from the arrested criminals, police sources added.
