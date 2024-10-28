Open Menu

Five Criminal Gangs Busted, Valuables Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Five criminal gangs busted, valuables recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Police claimed on Monday to have busted five criminal gangs and arrested 18 members besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a special crackdown in last 24 hours.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar directed police to launch a special crackdown against criminals involved in depriving citizens of cash, jewellery and other valuables at gunpoint.

The police busted five criminal gangs and arrested their 18 members.

The police also recovered looted valuables worth over Rs 40 million including a car, 24 motorcycles, mobile phones and cash from their possession. The police have also recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

Further investigations are underway and more recoveries are expected from the arrested criminals, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Car Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional P ..

Vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional Portrait Photography and Perfor ..

2 hours ago
 Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Inf ..

Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Infinix HOT 50Pro+

3 hours ago
 Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

4 hours ago
 Australia announces squad for T20 series against P ..

Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

6 hours ago
 PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

7 hours ago
 Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resi ..

Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan