Five criminal including two POs held; valuables and weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested five persons of involved in dacoities, house burglaries and recovered gold ornaments , valuables and weapons from their possession a police spokesman said.

A special team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan arrested five accused including two proclaimed offenders.

They have been identified Aslam, Ghulam Mustafa, Noman Naseem, Akram and Imatiz Khan.

Police team also recovered gold ornaments, wrist watches, mobile phones, valuables and weapons from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of burglaries in various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Separate cases have been registered in Shalimar, Industrial-Area, Koral, Karachi Company police stations against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.