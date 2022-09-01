UrduPoint.com

Five Criminals Arrested

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Five criminals arrested

Police on Thursday arrested five criminals involved in killing three people, including two women, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday arrested five criminals involved in killing three people, including two women, here on Thursday.

In a media briefing, SSP Investigation Ajmal Khan said a team of Rodala Road police station had traced three accused and arrested Karamat Ali, Jamil Anwar and Javed Iqbal.

Police also recovered items, including motorcycles and cash. The accused had shot dead Ali Akbar during a robbery.

Meanwhile, Khurrianwala police arrested an accused, Shahbaz, and his accomplice who wereinvolved in killing a woman and her daughter on August 28.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Road Robbery August Criminals Women Media

Recent Stories

Police arrest 73 beggars

Police arrest 73 beggars

2 minutes ago
 Over 4,600 People Died in Spain From Heat This Sum ..

Over 4,600 People Died in Spain From Heat This Summer - Institute of Health

2 minutes ago
 Putin Wishes Success to Tokayev in Implementing Ma ..

Putin Wishes Success to Tokayev in Implementing Major Goals - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 India won't be able suppress Kashmiris' freedom mo ..

India won't be able suppress Kashmiris' freedom movement: Mufti Shakoor

2 minutes ago
 Rs 48 mln welfare grant approved for non-gazetted ..

Rs 48 mln welfare grant approved for non-gazetted employees

4 minutes ago
 CDA conducts anti encroachment operation at IJP ro ..

CDA conducts anti encroachment operation at IJP road

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.