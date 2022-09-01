Five criminals arrested

Police on Thursday arrested five criminals involved in killing three people, including two women, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday arrested five criminals involved in killing three people, including two women, here on Thursday.

In a media briefing, SSP Investigation Ajmal Khan said a team of Rodala Road police station had traced three accused and arrested Karamat Ali, Jamil Anwar and Javed Iqbal.

Police also recovered items, including motorcycles and cash. The accused had shot dead Ali Akbar during a robbery.

Meanwhile, Khurrianwala police arrested an accused, Shahbaz, and his accomplice who wereinvolved in killing a woman and her daughter on August 28.