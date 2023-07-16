Five criminals arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested five gangsters and recovered cash, motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown against outlaws, Ugoki police traced out the gangsters including ring leader and arrested them and recovered two motorcycles, Rs 285,000 in cash, a goat, a mobile and illicit weapons from them.

Cases have been registered against the outlaws.

Further investigation was underway.