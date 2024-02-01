Five 'criminals' Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Sargodha police launched a massive crackdown on law violators on Thursday and arrested five alleged criminals.
Police said that teams of different police stations raided different localities and arrested Tahir, Kamran, Waheed, Shakoor and Nouman. The police recovered 2-kg hashish, 1-kg opium, three guns and four pistols.
Further investigation was under way.
