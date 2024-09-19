Open Menu

Five Criminals Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Five criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Police on Thursday arrested five criminals and recovered contraband from them.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids in various localities and arrested Tahir, Kamran, Waheed, Shakoor and Nouman and recovered 2 kg hashish,1 kg opium, three guns and four pistols from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

8 minutes ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

18 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

18 hours ago
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

19 hours ago
 Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

19 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

20 hours ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

20 hours ago
 The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

1 day ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan