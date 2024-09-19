Five criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Police on Thursday arrested five criminals and recovered contraband from them.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids in various localities and arrested Tahir, Kamran, Waheed, Shakoor and Nouman and recovered 2 kg hashish,1 kg opium, three guns and four pistols from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.