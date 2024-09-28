Five Criminals Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2024 | 06:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Sillanwali police, under the supervision of Station House Officer Nasir Shah on Saturday, raided different localities and nabbed five criminals.
The police busted five members of a gang including two proclaimed offenders, Waheed and Javed.
The arrested criminals were wanted in 33 heinous cases including dacoities, robberies, cattle theft and others.
Police also recovered valuables worth Rs2.5 million from their possession.
