Five Criminals Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2024 | 02:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Shahpur police claimed on Sunday to have arrested five criminals and recovered

valuables from their possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, the police raided various areas of the district

and arrested five criminals, two of them identified as Waheed and Javed.

The

police recovered valuables worth Rs 2.5 million from them.

The outlaws were wanted by police in 33 heinous cases including dacoities,

robberies, cattle theft and other crimes.

