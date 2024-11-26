Five Criminals Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2024 | 07:42 PM
Sillanwali police raided different localities and nabbed five criminals
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Sillanwali police raided different localities and nabbed five criminals.
The police busted five members of a gang including two proclaimed offenders, Waheed and Javed. The arrested criminals were wanted in 33 heinous cases including dacoities, robberies, cattle theft and others.
Police also recovered valuables worth Rs2.5 million from their possession.
