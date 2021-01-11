UrduPoint.com
Five Criminals Arrested, Drug Seized

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 12:56 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Thal Police Station on Monday in its ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements arrested five criminals including one drug peddler.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mehmood Khan said that police had seized four hand grenades, one AK-47 rifle, one gun and 184 rounds of cartridges.

Police also seized 530 gram hashish and 10 gram ice-drug in the operation.

Meanwhile police in routine checking Karak-Hangu road recovered six kilogram from a female smuggler and registered a case against the accused.

