Five criminals arrested, drug seized

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Thal Police Station on Monday in its ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements arrested five criminals including one drug peddler.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mehmood Khan said that police had seized four hand grenades, one AK-47 rifle, one gun and 184 rounds of cartridges.

Police also seized 530 gram hashish and 10 gram ice-drug in the operation.

Meanwhile police in routine checking Karak-Hangu road recovered six kilogram from a female smuggler and registered a case against the accused.