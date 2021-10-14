UrduPoint.com

Five Criminals Arrested With Drugs And Weapons

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 01:46 PM

Five criminals arrested with drugs and weapons

Police claimed to have arrested five criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched by the district police on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested five criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched by the district police on Thursday.

According to police sources, a special crackdown was being conducted against criminals across the district on daily basis to eradicate crime from the district.

The police arrested five criminals and recovered 39 liters of locally made wine, 3100 grams Hashish, One pistol 30-bore, one repeater, and rounds from their possession in the limits of different police stations across the district.

Police have also apprehended a proclaimed offender who was wanted by the police in various cases of dacoity, robbery, theft, and other crimes during the crackdown.

Police sources further said that separate cases have been registered against the culprits in the concerned police stations.

