SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Police on Sunday arrested five criminals and recovered cash, five pistols, motorcycles and other valuables from their possession.

In a crackdown against law breakers, the teams of various police stations conducted raids and arrested five criminals identified as Amjad, Imran,Rizwan, Farhan and Suleman.

Cases have been registered against the outlaws.