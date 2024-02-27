Five criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The district police netted five alleged criminals,here on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson said the teams raided various localities and arrested namely--Tahir, Kamran, Waheed, Shakoor and Nauman. The police recovered 2-kg hashish, 1-kg opium, three guns and four pistols.

Further investigation was under way.