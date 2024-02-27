Five Criminals Held
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 11:50 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The district police netted five alleged criminals,here on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson said the teams raided various localities and arrested namely--Tahir, Kamran, Waheed, Shakoor and Nauman. The police recovered 2-kg hashish, 1-kg opium, three guns and four pistols.
Further investigation was under way.
