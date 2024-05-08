Five Criminals Held
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The district police claimed to have arrested five criminals and recovered contraband from their possession,here on Wednesday.
According to a police spokesperson,the teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested Tahir, Kamran, Waheed,Shakoor and Nouman and recovered 2 kg hashish,1 kg opium, three guns and four pistols from them.
Further investigation was underway.
