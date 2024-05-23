Open Menu

Five Criminals Held

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 01:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Sargodha police arrested five alleged criminals on Thursday.

They were Tahir, Kamran, Waheed, Shakoor and Nouman. The police also recovered 2-kg hashish, 1-kg opium, three guns and four pistols.

Further investigation was under way.

