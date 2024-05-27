Five criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The district police arrested five alleged criminals,here on Monday.

Police spokesperson said that teams of different police stations raided various localities and netted Tahir, Kamran, Waheed, Shakoor and Nouman.

The police recovered 2-kg hashish,1-kg opium,three guns and four pistols from their possession .

Further investigation was underway.