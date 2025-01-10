Five criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) District police nabbed five criminals,here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson,police raided various localities and netted five members of a gang including two proclaimed offenders,Aslam and Saleem.

The arrested criminals were wanted in 13 heinous cases including robberies,cattle theft and others.

Police also recovered valuables worth Rs1.5 million from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.