Five Criminals Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 03:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The police arrested five proclaimed offenders involved in serious murder
and robbery cases, according to an official spokesperson.
The Shahjamal Police Station with his team apprehended Mustafa , Khalil Ahmed,
Sada Mai, Sadiq and Saifal who were involved inmurder and robbery cases.
The police also recovered three motorcycles,two tolas of gold and seven tolas
of silver.
