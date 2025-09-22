Five criminals held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The police arrested five proclaimed offenders involved in serious murder

and robbery cases, according to an official spokesperson.

The Shahjamal Police Station with his team apprehended Mustafa , Khalil Ahmed,

Sada Mai, Sadiq and Saifal who were involved inmurder and robbery cases.

The police also recovered three motorcycles,two tolas of gold and seven tolas

of silver.