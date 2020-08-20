Five criminals held during search operation

The joint task team (JTT) have arrested five criminals during house-to-house search operation launched here at Qadarpur Raan police station areas, police said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested five criminals during house-to-house search operation launched here at Qadarpur Raan police station areas, police said on Thursday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Chah Bahadurwala, Khue Karam Khan, Bangalwala and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 33 people.

The JTT teams arrested five criminals and also recovered one kg Hashish and three illegal weapons from the arrested criminals during the search operation.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.