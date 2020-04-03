UrduPoint.com
Five Criminals Held During Search Operation In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 10:10 PM

Five criminals held during search operation in Multan

Police have arrested five criminals during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five criminals during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Friday.

According to police, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Basti Khudadad, Ward No-9, Chah Thalaywala, Double Phattak and suburban areas respectively in premises of Cantt and Jalilabad police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of various people.

The teams arrested five criminals and also recovered 1800 kites, chemical thread and 1.280 kg Hashish during the search operation, police sources added.

