Five Criminals Held In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 07:18 PM

Five criminals held in Sargodha

The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four accused during an ongoing drive against criminals

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four accused during an ongoing drive against criminals.

Teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering 1.

400 Kg Hashish, two pistols and one rifle.

The police also arrested a proclaimed offender and recovered weapons.

The accused were identified as Akhter, Taimoor Abbas, Imran,Sikandar andMuhammad Amir.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

