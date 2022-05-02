UrduPoint.com

Five Criminals Held; Valuables Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2022 | 03:47 PM

Five criminals held; valuables recovered

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Kohsar police station Islamabad has claimed to have apprehended five accused including four snatchers and recovered valuables from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said that, Islamabad has intensified massive crackdown against the criminal elements especially street criminals and recovered looted valuables.

Following the directions, a Kohsar Police team headed by SHO Kohsar Tipu Sultan with other officials apprehended four snatchers who were identified as Baqir Ali, Shatif Abdullah, Muhammad Ali and Faraz Masih. Similary, police team also held a thieve namely Faisal Sadiq. Valuables worth more than five lakh including laptops, Tablets, bracelets, cash and weapons also recovered.

The snatchers were used to snatch mobile, cash and other items in markets on gunpoint. While the accused Sadiq Ali used to open the vehicles in parkings with master key and stole the valuables.

Cases against the criminals have been registered and further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad and SSP Operations have appreciated the police performance. SSP Operations has directed all zonal officers to take necessary measures in their respective areas to curb the crime. No laxity will be tolerated in safety and security of the citizens, he said.

