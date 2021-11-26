Five criminals held with drugs, weapons

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Police arrested five criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession here on Friday in the premises of the city police station.

According to police sources, police raided at various locations and arrested five drug peddlers.

The police unearthed a distillery and recovered a,30 bore pistol, countless bullets, 116-liter liquor, and 80 liters of locally made wine from their possession.

Police registered cases against them and send them to jail.