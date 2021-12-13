Five criminals held with drugs, weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police have arrested five criminals and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district here on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested five criminals and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district here on Monday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas, the police launched a crackdown against the criminals and arrested five notorious drug dealers and eight illegal weapon holders respectively from the premises of Talmba, Jahanian, Makhdoompur, Nawan Sheher and Mian Channu police stations.

The police have also recovered over five kilogram Hashish and weapons from their possession and registered separate cases against them with the police stations concerned.

The DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas lauded the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against criminals on daily basis.