Five Criminals Including A Notorious Gang Member Held

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 04:46 PM

Five criminals including a notorious gang member held

Islamabad police has arrested five criminals including a notorious gang member and recovered snatched cash, mobile phone, motorbike, narcotic and weapons along with ammunition from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Islamabad police has arrested five criminals including a notorious gang member and recovered snatched cash, mobile phone, motorbike, narcotic and weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

According to a news release on Saturday SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime in the city.

Following his directions SP (Saddar-Zone) Capt. � Hamza Hamyun constituted special police team under the supervision of DSP Sadar Sajjad Bukhari inclusing SHO Tarnol Rasheed Ahmed along with other officials. Police team arrested a wanted member of former jail bird gang identified as Noor Din and recovered snatched cash, mobile phone, motorbike and weapons along with ammunition from him.

A Case have been registered against him and further investigation underway.

Meanwhile Sihala police arrested a drug peddlers namely Zaheer Abbass and recovered 300 gram hashish, 500 gram heroin and 450 gram opium from him. Khanna police arrested accused Umair and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Ramna police arrested accused Khalid and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Kohsar police arrested accused Idress Abbasi and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Cases have been registered the nabbed persons and further investigation is undeway from them.

The SSP (Operations) has appreciated police performance and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for those team members who arrested the culprits.

More Stories From Pakistan

