Five Criminals Nabbed During General Hold Up In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 04:56 PM

Five criminals nabbed during general hold up in multan

Police have conducted a general hold-up in the city to control crime and arrested five criminals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Police have conducted a general hold-up in the city to control crime and arrested five criminals.

The general hold-up was conducted under the supervision of SSP Operation Shaista Nadeem in which divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and others participated.

SSP Operations paid visit to various parts to check the duty and briefed the police officials.

Police have arrested five criminals and recovered three kilogram hashish and wine from their possession.

Cases were got lodged against the accused.

The police teams also checked the vehicles during hold up and impounded 41 vehicles sans documents.

