Five criminals nabbed in rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested five criminals including three dacoits during three separate raids on Saturday.

Spokesperson Muhammad Kaleem Qureshi said that police raided and arrested three dacoits namely Sami Ullah alias Resham Lashari, Jalil Ahmad and Muhammad Saleem.

Police have registered case No 67/21 against the accused.

Likewise, police have also arrested proclaimed offender Zafar alias Palia Gopang after 11 years and a notorious drug peddler with 72 bottles of wines.

Cases were registered against the accused.