Five critically injured in roof collapse incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :At least five members of a family were critically injured when the roof of their dilapidated house collapsed in Sheikh Kali of Wahid Garhi area here on Friday.

Local police said the roof of the muddy house of one, Saeed Khan collapsed in Wahid Garhi resulting in critical injuries to the family members.

The injured were identified as Ayesha (16), Aziz (25), Saeed Khan (88), Umair (6 months) and a 35-year-old lady.

Officials of Rescue 1122 and locals retrieved the injured from the rubble and shifted them to hospital.