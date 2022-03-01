Five crushing plants sealed in district Bajaur

District administration Bajaur here Tuesday sealed five illegal crushing plants and penalized their owners for creating pollution in the area

According to details, after receiving complaints about pollution created by crushing plants, a team of district administration led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Khar raided surrounding areas of the district and sealed five crushing plants being operated illegally.

Owners of crushing plants were also arrested on the spot.

District administration has warned strict action against crushing plants that were operating illegally and polluting the area. Locals have also urged to inform district administration about illegal crushing plants that are crating pollution in the area.