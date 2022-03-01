UrduPoint.com

Five Crushing Plants Sealed In District Bajaur

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Five crushing plants sealed in district Bajaur

District administration Bajaur here Tuesday sealed five illegal crushing plants and penalized their owners for creating pollution in the area

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :District administration Bajaur here Tuesday sealed five illegal crushing plants and penalized their owners for creating pollution in the area.

According to details, after receiving complaints about pollution created by crushing plants, a team of district administration led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Khar raided surrounding areas of the district and sealed five crushing plants being operated illegally.

Owners of crushing plants were also arrested on the spot.

District administration has warned strict action against crushing plants that were operating illegally and polluting the area. Locals have also urged to inform district administration about illegal crushing plants that are crating pollution in the area.

Recent Stories

England opener Roy pulls out of Indian Premier Lea ..

England opener Roy pulls out of Indian Premier League

22 seconds ago
 Book titled "Shavkat Mirziyoyev: New Uzbekistan St ..

Book titled "Shavkat Mirziyoyev: New Uzbekistan Strategy" launched

23 seconds ago
 DRO reviews arrangements for LG polls in Kurram

DRO reviews arrangements for LG polls in Kurram

25 seconds ago
 PES provides emergency services to 107,798 people ..

PES provides emergency services to 107,798 people in February

26 seconds ago
 SU extends submission date of LLB 3-year programme ..

SU extends submission date of LLB 3-year programme examination forms till March ..

28 seconds ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open : HN Polo, Diamond Pain ..

Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open : HN Polo, Diamond Paints win openers

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>