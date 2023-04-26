Five CTD blast injured shifted to Peshawar Burn Center

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :As many as five injured that received critical burnt wounds in Kabal CTD's blast have been shifted to Peshawar Burn Center for treatment.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesman, the injured were shifted from Saidu Sharif and other hospitals to Peshawar by the rescue workers.

The condition of some victims was stated to be critical. The spokesman advised the people to cooperate with the Hospital administration for smooth treatment.