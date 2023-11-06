Five dacoit gangs busted, 17 outlaws held

The district police have busted five dacoit gangs and arrested their 17 members during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The district police have busted five dacoit gangs and arrested their 17 members during the last 24 hours.

A police report said on Monday that Ghulam Muhammad Abad police busted two gangs and nabbed their nine members -- Ahsan, Allah Ditta, Qasim, Nadeem, Faisal, Jamil, Usama and two others.

Police recovered nine pistols, 10 stolen motorbikes and cash and sent the accused behind bars after registration of cases against them.

The CIA Iqbal Town police arrested three accused Sahil Munir, Zeeshan and Nasir from Chak No 232-RB and seized three pistols, cash, cell phones and two motorbikes.

Madina Town police held Amir and Mohsin and recovered a motorcycle, two pistols from them. People's Colony police apprehended three dacoits Shahjahan and two others and recovered pistols and cash from them.

All criminals were sent behind bars after registration of cases.