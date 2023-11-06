Open Menu

Five Dacoit Gangs Busted, 17 Outlaws Held

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Five dacoit gangs busted, 17 outlaws held

The district police have busted five dacoit gangs and arrested their 17 members during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The district police have busted five dacoit gangs and arrested their 17 members during the last 24 hours.

A police report said on Monday that Ghulam Muhammad Abad police busted two gangs and nabbed their nine members -- Ahsan, Allah Ditta, Qasim, Nadeem, Faisal, Jamil, Usama and two others.

Police recovered nine pistols, 10 stolen motorbikes and cash and sent the accused behind bars after registration of cases against them.

The CIA Iqbal Town police arrested three accused Sahil Munir, Zeeshan and Nasir from Chak No 232-RB and seized three pistols, cash, cell phones and two motorbikes.

Madina Town police held Amir and Mohsin and recovered a motorcycle, two pistols from them. People's Colony police apprehended three dacoits Shahjahan and two others and recovered pistols and cash from them.

All criminals were sent behind bars after registration of cases.

Related Topics

Police CIA Nasir Criminals From

Recent Stories

Four booked over violation of Marriage Act

Four booked over violation of Marriage Act

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan to continue work closely with France on m ..

Pakistan to continue work closely with France on matters of bilateral interest: ..

3 minutes ago
 CS inaugurates Rescue Services centres in Lala Mus ..

CS inaugurates Rescue Services centres in Lala Musa, Dinga

7 minutes ago
 Tractor driver killed in mishap

Tractor driver killed in mishap

7 minutes ago
 Lt Colonel among four soldiers embraced martyrdom ..

Lt Colonel among four soldiers embraced martyrdom in Tirah operation, three terr ..

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Folk Night held at Lok Mela

Punjab Folk Night held at Lok Mela

7 minutes ago
MQM delegation to meet PML-N leadership on Nov 7

MQM delegation to meet PML-N leadership on Nov 7

4 minutes ago
 Applications invited for sugarcane production comp ..

Applications invited for sugarcane production competition

4 minutes ago
 APCEA in collaboration with PCI launch “Thousand ..

APCEA in collaboration with PCI launch “Thousands of Miles with CPEC”

4 minutes ago
 Transport and EPA launch three-day vehicle inspect ..

Transport and EPA launch three-day vehicle inspection drive

4 minutes ago
 South Africa to recall all diplomats from Israel

South Africa to recall all diplomats from Israel

4 minutes ago
 OIC meeting in Brussels expresses solidarity with ..

OIC meeting in Brussels expresses solidarity with people of Gaza

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan