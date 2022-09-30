Five dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Jarranwala Saddar police arrested five robbers involved in house robberies and motorcycle snatching cases on Friday.

Police sources said the police raiding team arrested Sajid Masih, Muhammad Bilal, Saqib, Tasawar and Raj Wali and recovered looted cash amounting to Rs 239,000, gold ornaments worth Rs 991,000, cattle, motorcycles and illegal weapons.

The criminals were wanted by police in a number of dacoity cases.

Police locked the accused behind bars and launched investigation.