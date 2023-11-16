Open Menu

Five Dacoits Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Five dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) City Sammundri police arrested five dacoits and recovered three snatched motorcycles, cash, illegal weapons and other items from their possession.

Police said here on Thursday that the team on a tip-off conducted raid in Lodhi chowk and succeeded in nabbing five accused of a gang including Shazil, Ahmad Ali, Adnan, Hammad Anjum, etc.

who were wanted by police in dozens of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

He said that the police recovered three snatched motorcycles, cash Rs.20,000/-, illegal pistols, mobile phones and other items from their possession. Further investigation was underway, he added.

