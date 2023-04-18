Five dacoits arrested, bikes, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested five dacoits and recovered two motorcycles, weapons and other items.

A police spokesman said City Jaranwala police conducted a raid and arrested Yasir, Shahid, Saqib Ali and Suleman wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

Police recovered two motorcycles, pistols, mobile phones, cash and other items.

Meanwhile, Dolphin Force signaled to stop three suspects near Shama Bakery in M-block Allama Iqbal Colony but they opened indiscriminate firing on officials.

Police retaliated and during an encounter one of the accused received bullet injuries whereas his two accomplices escaped.

Police arrested the injured accused who was identified Nadeem, 26, who was wanted topolice in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.