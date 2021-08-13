Five dacoits arrested, cash, weapons recovered

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested five members of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons from them.

According to a police spokesperson, the officials arrested Shehnaz, Zeeshan, Ehtisham, Yasir and Sajjad besides recovering Rs1,750,000, a car, a pistol and several rounds.

The accused were involved in various cases of dacoity and robbery.

The police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases.