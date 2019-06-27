UrduPoint.com
Five Dacoits Arrested In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 01:54 PM

Five dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

Millat town police arrested five dacoits and recovered three snatched motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) : Millat town police arrested five dacoits and recovered three snatched motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said Thursday that SHO Millat Town Iram Raza Shah along with his team conducted surprise raids at various areas and arrested five-member dacoit gang including Bahadur Ali (ring leader) of Sheikhupura, Irfan of chak No202-RB, Zeeshan, Ashfaq and Boota of Tayyabah town.

The police recovered three snatched motorcycles, five pistols, cash of Rs100,000, mobile phones and other items from the possession of the accused who were wanted to the police of various police stations including Millat town, Nishatabad, Sargodha road in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The accused were locked behind the bars and further investigation was underway.

