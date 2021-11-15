UrduPoint.com

Five Dacoits Arrested In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 07:28 PM

Five dacoits arrested in Sargodha

Police Monday arrested five members of a dacoit gang and recovered stolen bikes and cash from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Police Monday arrested five members of a dacoit gang and recovered stolen bikes and cash from them.

Police said that on the direction of DPO Sargodha Zulfiqar Ahmed, a team of Jhal Chakiyan police station conducted raid and arrested the alleged dacoits and recovered six bikes and valuables worth Rs 582,000 from them.

They were identified as Taswar, Javed, Saeed Khan, Muhammad Latif and Fiyaz.

The accused were wanted by police in dozens of robbery and bike-snatching incidents.

