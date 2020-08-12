Five dacoits arrested in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested five dacoits involved in looting cash and gold ornaments from a jeweler near Kamonki about one month ago

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested five dacoits involved in looting cash and gold ornaments from a jeweler near Kamonki about one month ago.

Police officials said that the accused had physically tortured the Pasrur based jeweler, Tariq Mehmood, and looted Rs.1.8 million in cash and 12-tola gold ornaments from him at gunpoint.

Further investigation was underway.