UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Dacoits Arrested In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:53 AM

Five dacoits arrested in Sialkot

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested five dacoits involved in looting cash and gold ornaments from a jeweler near Kamonki about one month ago

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested five dacoits involved in looting cash and gold ornaments from a jeweler near Kamonki about one month ago.

Police officials said that the accused had physically tortured the Pasrur based jeweler, Tariq Mehmood, and looted Rs.1.8 million in cash and 12-tola gold ornaments from him at gunpoint.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Pasrur Gold From Million

Recent Stories

GCC Chief condemns Turkish threats against UAE

49 minutes ago

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

5 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

5 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

5 hours ago

RIA Novosti Photojournalist Pitalev Likely to Be E ..

1 hour ago

US Air Force Completes Enhancement of Amari Base i ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.