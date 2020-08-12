Five Dacoits Arrested In Sialkot
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested five dacoits involved in looting cash and gold ornaments from a jeweler near Kamonki about one month ago.
Police officials said that the accused had physically tortured the Pasrur based jeweler, Tariq Mehmood, and looted Rs.1.8 million in cash and 12-tola gold ornaments from him at gunpoint.
Further investigation was underway.