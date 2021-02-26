UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Dacoits Arrested, Rs.9.5 Mln Stolen Money Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Five dacoits arrested, Rs.9.5 mln stolen money recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Nowshera Police on Friday resolved a robbery case which was took place on motorway and recovered Rs. 9.5 million from five arrested members of the dacoit gang.

An employee of Khyber Tobacco Company Mardan, Nahar Ali lodged an FIR with Risalpur Police on February 4, in which he said that he along with two friends were returning Chakwal after collecting money from clients when their vehicle was stopped by people in excise police uniform near Rashakai interchange.

They asked for lift and upon reaching ring road near Peshawar toll plaza, they snatched Rs. 11 million at gun point and manged to escape.

Deputy Inspector General ( DIG) Mardan, Sher Akbar Khan taking strict notice of the incident constituted a joint investigation team headed by District Police Officer, Najamul Hassan, SP Investigation, Noor Jamal Khan, ASP Cantt, Waqas Rafiq, SHO Risalpur, Saifullah and Sajid Iqbal ASI.

The joint Investigation team investigated the case on scientific and technical basis using all available resources and traced the ringleader of the dacoit gang in a short time.

Police arrested the accused, Sharifullah with support of the capital police from Islamabad and shifted him to Nowshera after completion of legal process.

During the arrest, the accused resisted and exchange of firing took place between the raiding police party and the dacoit.

After preliminary investigation , police arrested other four accomplices from Islamabad.

Police also seized vehicle and weapons used in the robbery.

Related Topics

Firing Islamabad Peshawar Police Exchange Motorway Company Road Vehicle Robbery Mardan Nowshera Chakwal Money February FIR All From Million Employment

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid watches part of Dubai Stage of ..

55 minutes ago

87,263 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been adminis ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

2 hours ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

3 hours ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

3 hours ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.