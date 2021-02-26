Five dacoits arrested, Rs.9.5 mln stolen money recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Nowshera Police on Friday resolved a robbery case which was took place on motorway and recovered Rs. 9.5 million from five arrested members of the dacoit gang.

An employee of Khyber Tobacco Company Mardan, Nahar Ali lodged an FIR with Risalpur Police on February 4, in which he said that he along with two friends were returning Chakwal after collecting money from clients when their vehicle was stopped by people in excise police uniform near Rashakai interchange.

They asked for lift and upon reaching ring road near Peshawar toll plaza, they snatched Rs. 11 million at gun point and manged to escape.

Deputy Inspector General ( DIG) Mardan, Sher Akbar Khan taking strict notice of the incident constituted a joint investigation team headed by District Police Officer, Najamul Hassan, SP Investigation, Noor Jamal Khan, ASP Cantt, Waqas Rafiq, SHO Risalpur, Saifullah and Sajid Iqbal ASI.

The joint Investigation team investigated the case on scientific and technical basis using all available resources and traced the ringleader of the dacoit gang in a short time.

Police arrested the accused, Sharifullah with support of the capital police from Islamabad and shifted him to Nowshera after completion of legal process.

During the arrest, the accused resisted and exchange of firing took place between the raiding police party and the dacoit.

After preliminary investigation , police arrested other four accomplices from Islamabad.

Police also seized vehicle and weapons used in the robbery.