Five dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Factory Area police have arrested five dacoits and recovered weapons, motorcycles and cash from them. A police spokesman said on Friday that the police conducted raids and succeeded in busting a dacoit gang by arresting its five active members.

They were involved in looting of citizens who drew money from ATMs. The police recovered Rs 200,000 in cash, two motorcycles and illicit weapons from them while further investigation was under way.