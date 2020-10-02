UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:40 PM

Five dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

The Factory Area police have arrested five dacoits and recovered weapons, motorcycles and cash from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Factory Area police have arrested five dacoits and recovered weapons, motorcycles and cash from them. A police spokesman said on Friday that the police conducted raids and succeeded in busting a dacoit gang by arresting its five active members.

They were involved in looting of citizens who drew money from ATMs. The police recovered Rs 200,000 in cash, two motorcycles and illicit weapons from them while further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Police Money From

Recent Stories

Dry weather forecast in city Lahore

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister announces compensation package for ..

2 minutes ago

NAB achieves best conviction ratio in corruption r ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 02 Oct 2020

2 minutes ago

Germany to Return Over 2,900 Icons Seized by Custo ..

5 minutes ago

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.