UrduPoint.com

Five Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Five dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The district police arrested five dacoits and recovered various items from their possession on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said Nishatabad police raided a hideout and arrested three dacoits who were identified as Shahzeb, Zohaib and Adnan. Police also recovered Rs 100,000 and three pistols.

Separately, Gulberg police arrested Rehman Ghous and Shahbaz Ali besides recoveringtwo pistols and two motorcycles.

Related Topics

Police Gulberg From

Recent Stories

Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination a ..

Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination as new cases continue to rise i ..

35 minutes ago
 Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

1 hour ago
 Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakist ..

Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakistan after 3 months

2 hours ago
 Hitting in Madrassahs a myth or reality?

Hitting in Madrassahs a myth or reality?

2 hours ago
 Pakistan dispatches relief goods to quake hit Afgh ..

Pakistan dispatches relief goods to quake hit Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 PCB announces 18-man squad for the Test series aga ..

PCB announces 18-man squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.