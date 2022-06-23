Five dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The district police arrested five dacoits and recovered various items from their possession on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said Nishatabad police raided a hideout and arrested three dacoits who were identified as Shahzeb, Zohaib and Adnan. Police also recovered Rs 100,000 and three pistols.

Separately, Gulberg police arrested Rehman Ghous and Shahbaz Ali besides recoveringtwo pistols and two motorcycles.