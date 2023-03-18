Five dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested five dacoits and recovered weapons and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said Dijkot police conducted a raid in Chak No 260-RB and arrested Nabeel, Ali Akbar, Umair Ali and Shehbaz Ali who were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Muhammad Abad police also arrested Amir Haroon andstarted investigation.