Five Dacoits Arrested,15 Motorcycles Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2025 | 01:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The district police on Friday claimed to arrest dacoit gang and nabbed its five active members and recovered motorcycles and other items from their possession.
According to the police spokesman,police on a tip-off conducted conducts raids and arrested five dacoits of a gang including ring leader Adil,his accomplices Rana Umar Hayat, Hasnain, Amir and Nadeem who were wanted to various cases of dacoity,robbery, etc.
The police recovered 15 looted motorcycles,cash worth amounting Rs.2.963 million and other items from their possession.
Further investigation was underway.
