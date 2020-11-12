Five dacoits, cash, items recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police busted two inter-district gangs of dacoit and arrested its five members

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The police busted two inter-district gangs of dacoit and arrested its five members.

According to the police, the five members of Sohail alias Lucky and Saqlain gangs were arrested who were wanted to the police in theft and robbery cases.

During interrogation, eight motorcycles, ricksha, millions of rupees and mobile phones were recovered from the accused.

The police sent the accused behind bars after registering cases against them.