Five dacoits held in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested five dacoits involved in dacoity, highway robberies and theft.

On a tip-off, the police raided a hideout and arrested Adeel along with his four accomplices and recovered three pistols.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed committing crimes in various police circles, including Khurrianwala, Jarranwala and Saddar.