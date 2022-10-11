Five dacoits killed in Okara shootout

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OKARHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Five alleged robbers were killed on Tuesday in the firing by their own accomplices during an "encounter" near the Shahpur police station Okara.

According to a private news channel report, the police on information provided by a citizen approached a gang of dacoits busy in looting passengers in the jurisdiction of Shahpur Police station.

The dacoits upon seeing the police started firing and tried to flee which led to return fire from the police.

According to police, the outlaws were killed by their own accomplices, while two others managed to escape.

The police recovered arms, looted motorcycles and other valuables from their possession.